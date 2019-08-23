Home

Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church
1313 W. Buchanan St.,
Harlingen, TX
Dora Juarez Martin


1935 - 2019
Dora Juarez Martin Obituary
San Antonio - Dora Juarez Martin was 84 years old and living in San Antonio when she died on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 of a Massive Coronary at Silver Creek Manor in San Antonio.

Born on July 27, 1935 in San Benito, Dora enjoyed photography and dancing. In later years she took up sewing and became a skilled seamstress. Married to Jose Martin from 1957 to 1990 they lived in San Benito, Chicago to finally making a home in Harlingen.

Dora is survived by 2 daughters, Debra Ann Ritchie (John) and Donna Martin Garcia, 3 grandchildren: Christina Mendez (Adam); Gregory Word (Pam); Samantha Word (Fiancee Heber Guajardo); 8 great grandchildren: Blake & Cole Ritchie-17; Sofia Mendez-11; Evelyn Word-9; Ian Mendez -8; John Robert Ritchie-8; June Addison Martinez-7, Lucio Guajardo -6; 2 sisters: Rosa Sanchez (Luis), Juanita Garza Chavez and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Gregorio and Juanita Juarez, siblings: Isabel Juarez Saldana, Angie Juarez Rodriguez, Lupe Juarez Garza, Anita Juarez Salazar, Benito Juarez, Manuel Juarez, and Aurora Juarez Hines.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 PM at the funeral home.

The funeral procession will depart Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. for a 12 p.m. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, 1313 W. Buchanan St., Harlingen, TX 78550. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park in La Feria.

You are invited to sign the guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home, 710 Ed Carey Drive, Harlingen, TX 78550, (956) 423-3636.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 23, 2019
