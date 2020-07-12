1/1
Dora L. Mendiola
1934 - 2020
San Benito, Texas- - Dora L. Mendiola, 85, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in San Benito, Texas.

She was born in Harlingen, Texas on August 19, 1934 to her parents Simon and Herlinda Leal. She married her husband Jesus M. Mendiola on December 5, 1963.

Dora is survived by her husband of 56 years Jesus M. Mendiola; daughters: Anita Cantu, Rosita Cantu, Cruz Ruiz, Alicia Villarreal and her husband Luis; son Jesus Mendiola Jr. and wife Frances. She is also survived by seventeen grandchildren, twenty six great-grandchildren, and eleven great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her brother Ramiro Leal; sisters: Eloisa Perales and Adelida Martinez; as well as a great-granddaughter Victoria Mendiola.

A visitation will begin Sunday, July 12, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with a prayer service as 7:00 p.m. at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home in San Benito, Texas.

A chapel service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Thomae Garza Funeral Home in San Benito, Texas with burial to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in La Feria, Texas.

You may sign the online guestbook, light a remembrance candle, or send words of comfort to the family of Dora Leal Mendiola at www.thomaegarza.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and Crematorium, 395 S. Sam Houston, San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331.

Published in Valley Morning Star on Jul. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The Original Downtown Thomae-Garza Funeral Directors, Inc. - San Benito
395 South Sam Houston
San Benito, TX 78586
956-399-1331
