|
|
Rio Hondo/Las Yescas - Dora Lee "Mama" R. Gutierrez 74 passed away at her residence surrounded by family on February 29, 2020 in Rio Hondo. She was born in Las Yescas on January 1, 1946 to Eliseo & Julia Ortega Rodriguez.
She was a homemaker and of the Catholic faith.
Mama was preceded in death by her parents Eliseo & Julia Rodriguez, grandson Ricardo "Ricky" Ramos, and brother Jose Guadalupe Rodriquez.
Left to cherish her memories will be her children: Dora Lee (Ramon) Gutierrez, Velinda (John) Theiss, Sandra Villareal, Felix (Amanda) Gutierrez, Roberto (Judith) Gutierrez, Julia (Ricardo) Ramos; her siblings: Eva Rodriguez, Juanita Rodriguez, and Lydia Perez, and Adan Rodriquez Grandchildren: C.J. Gutierrez, Taylor Thiss, Daniel Medrano, Alexa Gutierrez, John (Papais) Theiss, Conner Callahan, Felicha (Enrique) Gardeno, Amanda (Ivan) Sanchez, Santos Ramos, Jenna Villareal, JoRae Villareal, and Juliss (Michael) Garza-Soto. Great grandchildren Yaritsa and Enrique Gardeno, Michael, Gabriel and Julian Soto
As per Mama's request, her family will be burying her cremains on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at San Vicente Cemetery in Las Yescas. Graveside service time to be announced by the family.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of San Benito Funeral Home 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, Texas 956.361.9192 www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 3, 2020