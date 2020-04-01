|
|
Harlingen - Mother and matriarch, Dora Luz Serna-Cavazos passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Harlingen, Texas. Her loving son Matteo was at her side, and her devoted daughter Christine was nearby. She was 73.
Born on August 30, 1946 to Santos Martinez and Bernardo Davila Serna in Raymondville, Texas, Dora was the fifth of six children. She was proceeded in death by her parents and her eldest sister Norma Serna Hinojosa. The loss of her sister in 1976 would be the great tragedy of Dora's life.
From her high school years as a varsity basketball star, through her career as a prominent female pastor and small business owner, Dora will be remembered as a passionate Christian and lifelong advocate for empowering women. Dora lived the majority of her life in Harlingen, Texas where she founded Family Faith Fellowship Church, Operation Bread food pantry, and The Family Bookstore. All were milestone ventures in their time. Dora was one of Harlingen's first female pastors and hosted a Christian television and radio show in the 1980's and 1990's that broadcast from San Antonio to Mexico.
Dora was nicknamed by the granddaughter of a dear friend as "Fancy Lady," and that name describes her well. Dora was known for her beauty, her style, her laugh, and her love of Christ. She was always dressed up and ready to minister the Word of God when she left her home.
Dora helped, inspired, and encouraged people - especially women and single mothers, to seek higher education and pursue entrepreneurship. Even when faced with her own serious health issues, her words of wisdom were to "Rise up and be counted" and to do good in the world in the name of Jesus Christ.
Next to God, Dora's greatest love were her children and granddaughter. She is survived by her daughter, Christine de la Garza and granddaughter Sophia Elena Leone of NY; her son Conrado "Roddy" de la Garza of Palm Springs, CA; and, her twin sons Matthew "Matteo" David Cavazos and Lucas Abram Cavazos of Barcelona, Spain.
Due to Covid-19 protocol, her family was unable to host a funeral service. A Memorial and Celebration of Life service will be held in the near future.
Her family thanks Rudy Garza Funeral Home for their great kindness and guidance during a difficult time and they invite you to share your remembrances of Dora online at: www.rudygarzafunerals.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 1, 2020