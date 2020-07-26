Harlingen - On July 24, 2020, as our family was preparing for our weekly Friday dinner at her home, Doris Jean Kidd passed from this life in Harlingen, Texas to her Heavenly home. Jean was born to George and Cordie (Scoggins) Labar in Hornbeck, Louisiana on November 7, 1929. She moved with her parents to Hardin Ranch near Harlingen in 1930. She was a survivor of the Great Storm of 1933, a graduate of Harlingen High School and was a member of and attended Calvary Baptist Church from 1937 until the present. At age 11, she met the love of her life - Comer Kidd. In 1946, she married Comer. They were blessed with three children: Linda Daughtrey (Don), Mark (Tricia), and Jonathan (Kellye). She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Comer, her daughter Linda, her sister Joyce Ryan, and her brothers Wayne, Jimmy and George Labar. Her sister, Mary Owens, survives her.
Jean will be missed by her grandchildren: Shelly Guymon, Jeannie Daughtrey, Amy Renard, Julia Winterson, Laura Cordova, Lisa Kuhlmann, Stephen Kidd, David Kidd, Anna Kidd, Victoria Kidd, and Denis Kidd and her great grandchildren: Madeleine, Katherine, Josie, Hattie, and Betsy Renard; Elena and Dewey Winterson, Luke, Raquel, and Max Cordova; Freddy and Teddy Kuhlmann; and Luke Kidd along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Valuing education, literature, music, and art, she and Comer instilled in their children those same values along with integrity, an extraordinarily strong work ethic and a sense of fairness, always reminding them they were no better than anyone else and everyone was to be treated respectfully. Not only did Jean and Comer value an excellent education, they knew that children needed to learn about God's love for them. Because of this, they were strong supporters of Calvary Christian School from its inception in 1975.
She was a great homemaker in addition to working in education and retail. Her home was beautifully and tastefully decorated, always clean with several bouquets of fresh flowers from her garden, very well organized, tidy and peaceful. A very generous soul, she warmly welcomed anyone who would come by for a visit. Beginning with their first home, she and Comer planted gardens with fresh vegetables and fresh cut flowers. She was an excellent cook, preparing meals including lots of home-grown vegetables and made-from-scratch baked goods. An offering of fresh baked chocolate chip cookies was always on hand for anyone who stopped by to visit. Her pecan pies always sold out quickly at the annual Calvary Christian School Fall Festivals.
Knowing her life was the work of Grace from God, she lived accordingly, sharing that grace and bestowing it on all she knew. She will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Ninfa Solis Ramirez who has been a faithful and kind helper for over 50 years.
Because of the impact of the Corona Virus, the family will have a private graveside service July 31st at 10:00 a.m. It will be live-streamed on the Mont Meta Memorial Park Facebook page. We invite all who knew her to attend a memorial service at a future date to celebrate Jean's life and its impact on others.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Calvary Christian School Scholarship Fund, 1815 North 7th Street, Harlingen, TX 78550.
