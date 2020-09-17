Elsa - Dorothy Ruth Goldammer passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, at her son's home in Elsa, Texas following a short time in Hospice care due to cancer. She was born September 25, 1935, in Gonzales County, Texas. She was the first child of Anthony Tilmon and Dixie Kincaid DuBose. She graduated from Waelder High School in 1953. She was an honor Student, Valedictorian and played girls basketball where she was on the all-district team. Upon completion of her high school education, she went to Durham Business College in Austin, Texas. She worked at Gonzales Bank for several years before she married her husband Andrew "Corky" Goldammer on July 9, 1960 at First Baptist Church in Waelder. Their first child, Michelle Goldammer (Braden) was born in Menard. They moved to Harlingen where Corky worked as a salesman. In 1967, their son Mark Goldammer was born. They lived in San Benito for several years before buying their "ranchette" between Rio Hondo and Combes. She was active at Rio Hondo Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for 25 years, was a member of the choir, and served on a number of committees. Dorothy moved to Harlingen where she worked at Texas National Bank in Harlingen for many years before retiring. Following retirement, she remained active with her family and church.She is preceded in death by her husband Corky Goldammer, her parents Anthony and Dixie DuBose, and her grandson Matthew Jennings Braden. She leaves behind her children: Michelle Goldammer Braden, her husband Pat, their children and grandchildren of Gonzales, TX; and Mark Goldammer and his children of Elsa, TX. Graveside service will be Friday, September 18, 2020, at 10:00 am at Restlawn Memorial Park, La Feria, TX. Officiating the graveside service will be her brother Casey Dubose and Ray Ortega. Cardoza Funeral Home of Edcouch, TX is in charge of the funeral services. In lieu of flowers, please donate on her behalf to: Loaves and Fishes, 514 South East Street, Harlingen, TX 78550.