Harlingen - Dorothy Helen Mackey Callen, 90, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019.



Dorothy was born in Butler, PA on May 12, 1929 to Albert and Edith Mackey. She married Walter E. Callen (deceased) on February 18, 1949 and moved to Harlingen, TX in 1953.



Dorothy was employed at HEB for 27 yrs., Valley Postal Connection for 13 yrs. She was an active member for Central Baptist Church as the organist, Sunday School Teacher, the Missionary Committee Treasurer, worked with the Youth Group and did missionary work through Sonshine Ministries in several nursing homes in Harlingen, TX.



Dorothy is survived by her sons, Howard Wayne (Doris) Callen of Pineville, LA, and Dale Walter (Ida) Callen of Harlingen, TX; grandchildren Dale W. Callen Jr. of Sanger, TX and Clyde W. (Wendy) Callen of Sanger, TX; great grandchildren Elizabeth Callen, Christopher Watkins, Clyde E. Callen, Madison R. Callen, Joshua D. Callen Sr.; three great geat grandchildren; and extended family TJ Tijerina, Lindsay R. Tijerina, Isaiah A. Tijerina and Ruby M. Tijerina.



Visitation hours will be held Tuesday, May 21, 2019 with family to receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.



Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Central Baptist Church, Harlingen, TX with Pastor Matthew Schumacher officiating. Burial will follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park.



Pallbearers will be Roy Olivo, TJ Tijerina, Joshua D. Callen Jr., Allen Moors, Jonathon Brown and Homer Garcia.



Honorary pallbearers will be Dale W. Callen Sr., and Clyde W. Callen.



With the most sincere, gratitude, we (her family) would like to thank the Kindred Hospice Staff, Valley Baptist Hospital Nurses, CNAs and housekeeping staff for their care, compassion and empathy in which was given to our Mom in her time of need. We also thank them for their kindheartedness and respect for us through this difficult time. God bless you all.



