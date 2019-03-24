Harlingen - Dorothy Lou Baker Medley, age 93, passed on to be with her Lord on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Harlingen Medical Center.



She was born November 26, 1925, in Harlingen Texas, to the late Girdo and Minnie Baker. Dorothy graduated from Stuart Place High School in 1943. Dorothy married her childhood sweetheart Curtis Medley in 1947 then started their home in Harlingen. In 1959 they became members of the Eighth and Harrison Church of Christ.



Dorothy started with 1st National Bank of Harlingen as a receptionist/ switchboard operator. Then after numerous acquisitions and 20+ years retired from Bank of America. She was asked to come out of retirement to work at the new San Benito Bank and Trust in Harlingen then ended her career at Coastal Banc.



In her early years she enjoyed playing in bowling leagues and received many patches, trophies and championships. Dorothy considered her crowning achievement being her family and friends, especially her church family. She cherished the friendships she gained while playing bunco with the same group for over 40 years. She also looked forward to her weekly visit to Vigue and Company for pampering herself and visiting with her beloved friends.



Curtis and Dorothy were married for 63 years until his death in 2010. She is survived by three sons, Tony Medley and wife, Becky, of Richmond; Robby Medley and wife, Dell, of Harlingen; Lee Medley and wife, Susie, of Harlingen; four grandchildren Chris Medley, Mendy Lopez, Matthew Medley, Logan Medley; four great grandchildren: Cooper Medley, Virginia Lopez, Brianna Lopez, and Coran Lopez; four nephews: Wayne Baker, Glen Baker, David Baker and Anchor Lerrett; two nieces: Wanda Patterson and Nancy Tofoya and two cousins: Kenneth and Fredrick Rueter.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister; Dallas Baker, Marion Baker, and Winona Withers.



A memorial service and celebration of her life, led by Jacob Vincent, will be held at 10 AM Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Eighth and Harrison Church of Christ, Harlingen, Texas.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to be made to the Eighth and Harrison Church of Christ Youth Ministry, P. O. Box 532226, Harlingen, TX 78553.