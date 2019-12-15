|
Harlingen - Dorothy Mae Henderson Yarbrough, 102 years old but much younger in spirit, left this place to be with the Lord on Tuesday evening, December 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 siblings, her husband, Lloyd Yarbrough, as well as two of her children, Anna Louise (Weezie) and Max.
She lived a life full of inclusiveness and humor, with faith and family at its core. You will not come across a friend of Dorothy's who cannot recount a humorous anecdote or re-tell one of her quick-witted replies deftly delivered in their presence. Certainly, she exhibited her moxy from the beginning. Born in College Port, Texas on September 5, 1917 to Euell and Inez Henderson, Dorothy's family moved to Harlingen when she was a young girl. Her memories of the Hurricane of 1933 include the cake she had recently baked floating in the water higher than the kitchen counters.
After her father's passing, her mother opened Mrs. Henderson's Boarding House. She watched her mother be an adept hostess and cook, skills Dorothy carried with her throughout her life. Ever the enthusiast, Dorothy was Captain of the Girls' Basketball Team, one of the first Harlingen High School Cheerleaders, and was awarded the Best All Around Girl Gold Medal in 1936.
Later, Dorothy married Lloyd Yarbrough and raised 3 precocious, irreverent children while helping him with the bookkeeping and window displays at Yarbrough's Floor Covering and Decorating. She recalls "living the good life" in Harlingen, helping host countless themed parties and spreading holiday joy among neighbors and friends, even including making her famous brownies for the trash collectors. No matter their position in life, Dorothy made everyone feel like they were special, and important to her.
Nothing could stop "Granny", and her adventures included traveling with a woman only group to Japan in 1976, professing to "love her fellow man" and proving it by dating her dear Bob Lovgren into her 90's, finally parking her car at age 99, and quitting Bridge at 101, because "she wasn't sharp enough anymore to win." Dorothy brought a light into our lives that will not be extinguished. Shine on, Granny!
As she considered too many formalities 'bs', a quick list of her loving survivors include her son, Houston Yarbrough, and wife, Cathi; Grandchildren Donette Hansen (Sheila), Doug Dunkin (Darling), Houston Dunkin (Kay), Hunter Yarbrough (Abbey); and 6 great-grandchildren, Lloyd, Anna Louise, Kristen, James, Dial and Katie.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the . There will be no formal memorial service, so please take a moment to smile and reflect when you think of your favorite "Dorothy Story."
