Harlingen - Eddie Joe Bartnesky, Sr, age 86, passed from this life and into the arms of our Lord on April 28, 2019 surrounded by the love of his family.



Eddie was born on March 13, 1933 in Donna, Texas to Mr. & Mrs. Charles Bartnesky. Eddie is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mary, and his 2 brothers, Alvin Bartnesky and Charles Bartnesky, Jr. Eddie is survived by his loving wife, Joan Bartnesky, his sister, Beverly Dill, his daughters, Theresa (Roger) Cheatham, Glenda (Mark) Means, Sandra (Eddy) Ledesma, his son, Eddie (Sue) Bartnesky Jr, 12 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.



Eddie graduated from La Feria High School and spent the majority of his life in the Rio Grande Valley and Tyler, Texas. Eddie served the United States Air Force in the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1956. Eddie also served in the United States Air Force Reserves until 1960. Eddie married the love of his life in 1957 and was faithfully devoted to her for 62 years. Eddie was known as a strong family man whose favorite past time was sitting on the back porch visiting with family. Eddie was a simple, private man who loved to hunt and fish and was an avid sports fan. Eddie enjoyed a wonderful life surrounded by family and friends, all of whom will dearly miss our beloved "Papa". The family wishes to extend our sincere appreciation for the loving care provided to Eddie during the last years of his life by Windsor Atrium Nursing Home, Valley Baptist Medical Center-Harlingen and Greater Valley Hospice.



A Public Viewing will be held on Wednesday, May 1st at 5PM followed by a Rosary at 7PM at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home in Harlingen, Texas. Mass will be held on Thursday, May 2nd at 2PM at Saint Anthony Catholic Church followed by a burial at Restlawn Memorial Park in La Feria, Texas. Pallbearers are Eddie's grandsons: Christopher Bartnesky, Steven Bartnesky, Jonathan Gideon, Michael Gideon, Edward (Bubba) Ledesma II, Kevin Ledesma and Honorary Pallbears Randy Cheatham and Ryan Cheatham.



Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home. Published in Valley Morning Star on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary