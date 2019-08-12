|
San Benito - Eddie S. Garcia, Sr. a lifelong resident of San Benito went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
Eddie, Sr. was precede in death by his parents Francisco & Elvira Garcia, his siblings: Angelita (Zenon) Garcia, Alfredo (Lucinda) Garcia, Ramiro (Alicia) Garcia, Leonel Garcia and Ruben Garcia.
Left to treasure his memory will be his beloved wife Gloria C. Garcia whom she always considered him as her hero, his three Aggie sons, whom he was so proud of, Eddie Garcia Jr., Dr. Jaime Garcia, MD, and Roland Garcia; sister-in-laws Estella Garcia, and Olga Garcia. Numerous nieces & nephews whom he loved greatly also survive him.
Mr. Garcia was a lifelong friend to many in the community. He was an avid support of our youth & the FFA organization. He believed the lessons endured through the FFA helped and promote lifelong skills and leadership to his sons and every students involved. Above all, he strongly believed an education and hard work were the two components to a successful life. Lastly, Mr. Garcia was always indebted to the College of Agriculture & Life Sciences at Texas A&M University College Station, Texas for the lifelong leadership provided to his sons.
The Garcia family will receive friends and relatives on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at San Benito Funeral Home. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 7 o'clock on Sunday evening. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church. Following the Mass, Mr. Garcia will be laid to rest at Mont Meta Memorial Park
Honor to serve as pallbearer will be Noe Garcia, Adan Garcia, Ruben Lee Garcia, Rene L. Garcia, David S. Munoz, Jr., Juan Raul Ramos, Ricky Barrera, and State Representative Ryan Guillen. Honorary pallbearers will be Eddie Garcia, Jr., Dr. Jaime Garcia, MD., Roland Garcia, and Mr. Mike Castaneda Jr.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, Texas 78586 965.361.9192 www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 12, 2019