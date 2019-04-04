Weslaco - Edith passed from her earthly life into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, April 2nd, 2019 at John Knox Village in Weslaco, Texas. Edith Dale Stevens was born to Ralph Alexander Stevens Sr. and Esther Ava Wills Stevens on August 28, 1935 in Donna, Texas.



She was preceded in death by her parents; Ralph and Esther Stevens, brother Ralph Stevens Jr., and her son Jack Steven Drawe. Surviving Edith are two sons and a daughter: Harold John Drawe (Ginny) of La Feria, Michael Scott Drawe (Hang) of Penang, Malaysia and Joanna Drawe Barker (Jerry) of Brady, Texas; four grandchildren: Stephanie Diane Godfrey (Mark) of Plano, Texas, Jeremy Stuart Barker (Meghan ) of Managua, Nicaragua, Lauren Jane Monaco (Mark) of San Antonio, Texas and Hannah Mia Drawe of Penang, Malaysia; four great-grandchildren: Cash and Henry Godfrey, Danielle Barker and Olivia Monaco. Also surviving Edith are: a brother, Richard Michael Stevens (Nancy) of Seguin, Texas, a sister Patricia Ann White (D.E. "Buzz") of Fredericksburg,Texas, sister-in-law April Cubbison (Lin) of Canyon Lake, Texas, Ilse Drawe of South Padre Island, Texas and Beverly Drawe of Austin,Texas; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Edith taught school at Immanuel Lutheran School in Mercedes, Texas and was Day Care Director at Trinity Lutheran in Uvalde, Texas and Hope Lutheran in Austin, Texas.



Her favorite hobbies were her job as sales clerk at LBJ Library Giftshop, her nursing home ministry at Oakcrest on 290 East in Austin and activities in church, especially the church choir.



There will be no services. Memorials can be sent to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Mercedes, Texas. Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary