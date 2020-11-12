La Feria Tx. - Edith V. (Lea) Wuebben went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. She died peacefully at home in La Feria, TX with her children by her side.



Visitation will be held on November 12, 2020 at 5:00 pm at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home, 26873 N. White Ranch Road, La Feria, Texas. Funeral Service will be held on November 13, 2020 at 12:00 pm at First Christian Church, 421 S. 13th St., Harlingen, TX. Burial will be held on November 13, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Restlawn Memorial Park, 14166 E Business 83, La Feria, Texas.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store