Edna Moreno
1939 - 2020
Harlingen - Edna Moreno, age 81, went home to be with the Lord on August 11, 2020 at Valley Baptist Medical Center.

Edna was born May 1st, 1939 in San Benito, TX to Fidencio and Maryhelen Harp Garcia. Edna was dearly loved by many and will be greatly missed by those that knew and loved her.

She leaves behind to treasure her beautiful memory 3 children, son, Samuel E. Moreno (Lupita F. Moreno), daughter, Norma Lee Moreno (Jorge L. Moreno), daughter, Sandra G. Canas ( Frank Canas); 3 grandchildren, Nicholas P. Canas, Vincent F. Canas, Danielle Martinez (Arron Martinez); 3 great grandchildren, Oceanus, Daryn, & Zane Martinez; sisters, Diana Garcia, Linda Saldana, Cynthia Gaytan, Lisa Arispe, Sylvia Hernandez, Janie Romo, Maryhelen Garcia, & Ramona Garza; brothers Fidencio Garcia Jr., Juan Rodriguez, Jesse Rodriguez, and numerous nephews and nieces.

She is also preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, Samuel E. Moreno and several siblings.

Private services to be held at a later date.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
August 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Nora Lasley
Family
