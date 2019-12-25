|
San Benito - Heaven has gained another angel. Our Lord welcomed our awesome loving Husband/Daddy into Paradise on Friday, December 20, 2019. We thank God for Blessing us with him for 82 years, and the privilege of being at his bedside as we said our last farewell. Thank you God. We love you Lalo/Daddy, forever in our hearts.
Mr. Benavides was born on October 13, 1937 in El Calabos, Texas to Ignacio & Anita Rodriguez Benavides. Lalo was a licensed Master Plumber, Member of the Knights of Columbus, a member of St. Benedicts Catholic Church where he served as a Deacon and as a Layman. Mr. Benavides retired as the Director of Maintenance from San Benito CISD after 55 years of service. His pastime and enjoyments in life included hunting, horseracing, and the dog tracks.
Mr. Benavides is preceded in death by his parents Ignacio & Anita Benavides, his brother Roberto Benavides, mother-in-law Rebecca Ratliff; brothers-in-law: Fred Ratliff, Frank Ratliff, Ricardo Ratliff, and David B. Miller and a nephew Roberto Benavides, Jr.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 57 years Maria Del Roble Ratliff Benavides, children: Cristela Martinez, Sue (Jesse) Camacho, Charlie (Roberto) Salas, Edna (Cristobal, Sr.) Rojas, and Roberto "Bobby" (Lupita) Benavides. Grandchildren: Cristobal Rojas Jr., Josue Eduardo Rojas, Solomon Rojas, Reynaldo Martinez Jr., Jennifer Cruz, Jessica Corona, Priscilla Mata, Lori Hernandez, Crystal A. Arzola, Angela Marie Martinez, Elisea Salas, Cordero Salas, Joseph Ortega, Kimberly Santana, 17 great grandchildren, and 1 great, great grandchild. Brothers: Rumaldo (Pat) Benavides, Guillermo Benavides, and Jose Benavides; sisters: Maria Servantes and Ernestina Martinez.
Visitation will be on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at St. Benedicts Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park.
Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Cristobal Rojas Jr., Josue Eduardo Rojas, Solomon Rojas, Roberto Salas, Edward Rey Martinez, Aaron Cruz, Roberto Benavides, Sergio Mata, and Joseph Ortega. Honorary pallbearers will be Joe D. Gonzalez, Mario Silva, Alex Reyna, Mr. Soria, and David Garza.
Special thanks to Calidad Hospice, to his nurse Marcos Ortiz and his CNA Patty for your patience, care and continued support.
Funeral arrangement are under the care of San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, Texas (956)361-9192 Express your condolence and share your memories on Lalo's tribute page at www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Dec. 25, 2019