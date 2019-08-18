|
|
Harlingen - Eduardo Escareno 56, of Port Huron, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Blue Water Hospice Home in Marysville surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Harlingen, Texas on February 23, 1963, the son of Ernesto Sr. and Ana (Perez) Escareno.
Eddie was a border patrol agent for nearly 30 years with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Services. He was a music fan and enjoyed concerts, watching sports, cooking, and loved celebrating the holidays. Most importantly he loved his time spent with his family.
Surviving in addition to Anna Maria his loving wife of 28 years is his daughter Rhiannon Escareno; parents, Ernesto Sr. and Ana Escareno of Edinburg, Texas; grandchildren, Sirena and Athena; siblings, Edalina (Pat Jr.) Karr and Ernesto Jr. (Joyce) Escareno; nephews, Timothy Karr, Matthew Karr, Ernesto III, and Erick; great-nephew, Darren Ethaniel; as well as many aunts, uncles, and friends.
Visitation will begin Monday, August 19, 2019 at 1:00 PM until 9:00 PM and a rosary will be at 7:00 PM at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 20, 2018 departing the funeral home at 9:30 AM for a 10:00 AM mass at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church and burial will follow at Ashland Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 18, 2019