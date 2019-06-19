Harlingen - Ned was born in Kansas City, MO in 1923, the son of Katherine Dolman Davis and Francis Edward Davis. He moved with his family in 1926 to Harlingen.



He attended Harlingen schools. His senior year he was co-captain of the HHS Cardinal Football Team (1940 Valley Champions).



Ned attended The University of Texas Austin in 1941 and graduated cum-laude in Chemical Engineering in 1944. He was given a direct commission as Ensign in The United States Navy and was sent to M.I.T. and Bowdoin College.



After an Honorable Discharge in 1946, he worked for Jefferson Chemical Co. in Port Arthur, TX. His father had a severe heart attack in late 1948 and Ned returned to Harlingen to help at Pittman & Davis.



In 1949 Ned married Dee Schuepbach.



Ned served on the Harlingen School Board, was a member of the Harlingen Rotary Club and St. Alban's Episcopal Church. He was an avid golfer and CEO of Pittman & Davis for many years.



Ned was preceded in death by his parents, sister Jane Searles and brother Richard D. Davis.



He is survived by his wife of almost 70 years, daughter Lois Catherine Yarbrough (Houston), sons Francis E. Davis II, Edward C. "Ted" Davis (Patty), all of Harlingen; his six grandchildren, Hunter D. Yarbrough (Abbey) of NYC, Heather H. Davis (Guillermo) of Philadelphia, PA, Adam D. Davis (Kristen) of Seattle, WA, Lindsay Davis of Dallas, Edward C. "Ned" Davis III of San Antonio, McKayla G. Davis of Harlingen, great-grandson Leto Raynes of Philadelpia, sister-in-law Lois S. Bodenhamer, and many nieces and nephews.



After a private family burial, a Memorial Service will be held at St. Alban's Episcopal Church Friday, June 21st at 11:00 AM.



Those desiring to make a memorial donation should do so to the .



You are invited to sign the guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.



Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home. Published in Valley Morning Star on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary