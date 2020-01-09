|
Harlingen - Edward E. Bohnwagner Jr. Age 91, of Wallingford CT, Alton, IL, and Harlingen TX died peacefully January 1, 2020.
He was manager of sales administration of the Winchester division of Olin Corporation where he was employed for 44 years. He retired in 1994. He was a charter member of the Inter-County CT and the St. Louis Gateway Chapters of the National Association of Fleet Administrators. He held several positions in the organization including chairman of the St. Louis Chapter. He was also a member and officer of the Sum-R Squares camping club for many years.
He was a graduate of the University of New Haven, where he earned degrees in personnel administration and industrial management. He was an Army Veteran, serving in the Korean War from 1951-1953.
Surviving is a daughter Heather Dawn Bohnwagner and significant other Randall Niederwerfer of Wallingford, CT, and a son and daughter-in-law Edward E. and Karen Bohnwagner III, of Burlington CT. Four grandchildren, Christopher Edward Bohnwagner and fiance Jennifer Drake of Barrington, RI, Amanda (Bohnwagner) DeRoehn and husband Dan of New Hartford, CT, Alicia (Bohnwagner) Joeckel and husband Jordan of Lutz, FL, and Ashley Niederwerfer of Wallingford, CT. As well as one great-grand son Wyatt Joeckel.
Also surviving are his best friends Thomas and Nora Kinnare of Godfrey IL, Bill and Joann Montgomery of Harlingen, TX, Earl Reime of Columbus, OH, George and Janet Noble of Ozark, MO, Mary Helen Vargo of St. Charles, MO, and Irene Belden of Groton, SD, whom lovingly shared his life until the end.
Preceding him in death was his closest and dearest friend and companion of 35 years Beverly A. Mangini. Also preceding him in death was his sister Judith Ann Miller and her husband Dave Miller, of Killingworth CT and his sister Dorothy A. Conant of Branford, CT.
A memorial service will be held at the Sunshine RV Resort, Lakeside clubhouse, on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 2:00pm. Visitation to be held Friday, January 10, 2020, from 4pm to 6pm at the Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home, 710 Ed Cary Drive, Harlingen, TX. The body will be cremated.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Central Illinois Chapter of the or The American Parkinson's Disease Association.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jan. 9, 2020