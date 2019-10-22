|
Anderson, TX - Edward Frank Pasket, 90, of Anderson, died Friday morning, October 18, 2019, at CHI St. Joseph Hospital in College Station.
A Funeral Mass celebrating Edward's life will be held 10:30 am Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church with Rev. Edward C. Kucera, Jr. as the celebrant. The rite of committal will take place in St. Stanislaus Church Cemetery. The family is hosting a reception in the parish hall following the services. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Lindley-Robertson-Holt Funeral Home of Navasota.
Edward was born Friday, June 14, 1929, in Anderson to Leo and Alice Cone Pasket. A lifelong resident of Anderson, Edward was a retired cotton harvester and farmer. It was on November 28, 1953 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church that he married Doris Jean Ubernoski. Edward farmed cotton for a number of years and later became a well-known cotton harvester in the Brazos Valley and the Rio Grand Valley. Over the years, he continued to improve his harvesting with all the new developments in the industry.
Edward was lifelong member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church as well as a charter member of the Knights of Columbus Council 4054 in Anderson. He had a passion for working-but in his spare time he enjoyed collecting antique cars and was a former member of the Cadillac Club. Edward's greatest love was his wife Doris, and his family.
Survivors include his wife of 65years, Doris Pasket of Anderson; two daughters, Cecelia Marquart of Huntsville, TX and Ann Dandridge and husband Bill of Dallas; two sons, Anthony Pasket and wife Laura and Darryl Pasket and wife Shelly, both of Anderson; a brother, Typhil Pasket and wife Cecilia of Anderson; a sister, Cornelia Blair and husband Owen of Spring; four grandchildren, John Marquart and wife Ashley, Jessica Aultz and husband Adam, Kaitlyn Pasket and Adriana McClellan and husband Jacob.
The family has requested memorials in Edward's name to St. Stanislaus Catholic Church Building Fund, PO Box 210, Anderson, TX 77830-0210 or .
Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 22, 2019