Harlingen - Edwin Charles "Dutch" Harvey was born on December 1st, 1944 in Sioux Falls, SD, the son of Roy and Clara (Schriever) Harvey. Dutch left Sioux Falls to join his father in La Feria, TX where he met the love of his life Carolyn Thomas. He was a graduate of La Feria High School class of 1963 where he was a center on the basketball team and a quarterback on the football team. He served in the US Air Force, where he earned the rank of Sergeant. While serving in the Air Force, Dutch and Carolyn were married on October 29, 1964. After his military service, they returned to the Valley and settled in Harlingen. Dutch started his career in automobile sales management with Valley Motor Company and later Jim Taylor Pontiac, Buick, GMC. Dutch and Carolyn later owned and operated Mesquite Park and Sales in La Feria until they retired in 1991.
Dutch was a loving husband to Carolyn, his wife of 54 years and a devoted father to their children Aaron and Kari. He attended First Baptist Church of Harlingen, where he found great joy working in the nursery with the toddlers. Later, He was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church where he served on the Property Committee and worked tirelessly to help improve the Calvary Christian School. He never met a stranger and was always generous with his talents and resources.
On August 3rd, 2019, Dutch was joyously reunited in Heaven with his parents, Roy and Clara; his father and mother-in-law, Wallace and Mildred; his sister, Starlett; his brother, Terry Lee "Swede"; his brothers-in-law, Doug and Rick; and his son-in-law, Jerry.
Dutch leaves behind to carry on his legacy his beloved wife, Carolyn Sue (Thomas) Harvey of Harlingen; his son, Aaron Paul and wife Arienne Harvey of Burleson, TX; his daughter, Kari Ann (Harvey) Thompson of McKinney, TX; his grandchildren, Ashley (Michael) Moore of Greenville, SC; Alaina Grace and Aaron Jacob Harvey of Burleson, TX; his great grandson, Gabriel Aiden Moore of Greenville, SC; his sisters, Patricia (Gordon) Parker of Merrill, IA; Charlotte (Kenneth) Smith of McKinney, TX; Trudy Bryson of Reno, NV; Katherine Stevens of Sioux Falls, SD; his brother Dennis (Joanne) Lynch of Chapman, NE; many loving nieces and nephews and his much loved Cocker Spaniel Molly.
Dutch was a treasured friend, a trusted advisor and devoted servant of God who will be missed by the many whose lives he touched.
The family would like to thank Dutch and Carolyn's Sunday School class and those friends who Dutch described as the "gems in his life" for the outpouring of love and support during their time of need.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 10th at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 1815 N. 7th St., Harlingen, TX 78550 with a luncheon to follow the memorial service. Graveside services at 3:00 PM at Restlawn Memorial Park, 14166 US-83 Business, La Feria, TX 78559 following the luncheon.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the following are appreciated: Calvary Christian School, 1815 N. 7th St., Harlingen, TX 78550 or the Children's Home Society of South Dakota, 801 North Sycamore Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57110
Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 7, 2019