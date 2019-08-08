Home

Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home
710 Ed Carey Drive
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 423-3636
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
1815 N. 7th St
Harlingen, TX
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Restlawn Memorial Park
14166 US-83 Business
La Feria, TX
Edwin Charles "Dutch" Harvey Obituary
Harlingen - A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 10th at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 1815 N. 7th St., Harlingen, TX 78550 with a luncheon to follow the memorial service. Graveside services at 3:00 PM at Restlawn Memorial Park, 14166 US-83 Business, La Feria, TX 78559 following the luncheon.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the following are appreciated: Calvary Christian School, 1815 N. 7th St., Harlingen, TX 78550 or the Children's Home Society of South Dakota, 801 North Sycamore Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57110

You are invited to sign the guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.

Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 8, 2019
