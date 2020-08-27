Toledo, OH - October 16, 1937 - August 5, 2020
Sharon's journey ended on August 5, 2020.
Waiting to greet her is her husband Richard, parents Edmund and Alexandra Kielczewski, infant grandson and many passed family and friends.
Survivors include, daughter Leslie (Mark) Ferman, daughter Janette, son Scott (Alicia) and siblings, Janice (Frank) LaVrar, Patricia Kalas, and Kenneth Kielczewski (Patricia), She is also survived by six grandchildren.
Sharon's remains will be interred along with Richard's at Woodlawn Cemetery, Toledo, Ohio at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate,
or the Cutaneous Lymphoma Foundation at www.clfoundation.org/
When I'm Gone - Mosiah Lyman Hancock
When I come to the end of my journey
And I travel my last weary mile
Just forget if you can, that I ever frowned
And remember only the smile
Forget unkind words I have spoken
Remember some good I have done
Forget that I ever had heartache
And remember I've had loads of fun
Forget that I've stumbled and blundered
And sometimes fell by the way
Remember I have fought some hard battles
And won, ere the close of the day
Then forget to grieve for my going
I would not have you sad for a day
But in summer just gather some flowers
And remember the place where I lay
And come in the shade of evening
When the sun paints the sky in the west
Stand for a few moments beside me
And remember only my best