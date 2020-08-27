1/1
Edwina Sharon (Kielczewski) Roesler
1937 - 2020
Toledo, OH - October 16, 1937 - August 5, 2020

Sharon's journey ended on August 5, 2020.

Waiting to greet her is her husband Richard, parents Edmund and Alexandra Kielczewski, infant grandson and many passed family and friends.

Survivors include, daughter Leslie (Mark) Ferman, daughter Janette, son Scott (Alicia) and siblings, Janice (Frank) LaVrar, Patricia Kalas, and Kenneth Kielczewski (Patricia), She is also survived by six grandchildren.

Sharon's remains will be interred along with Richard's at Woodlawn Cemetery, Toledo, Ohio at a later date.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate, or the Cutaneous Lymphoma Foundation at www.clfoundation.org/

When I'm Gone - Mosiah Lyman Hancock



When I come to the end of my journey

And I travel my last weary mile

Just forget if you can, that I ever frowned

And remember only the smile

Forget unkind words I have spoken

Remember some good I have done

Forget that I ever had heartache

And remember I've had loads of fun

Forget that I've stumbled and blundered

And sometimes fell by the way

Remember I have fought some hard battles

And won, ere the close of the day

Then forget to grieve for my going

I would not have you sad for a day

But in summer just gather some flowers

And remember the place where I lay

And come in the shade of evening

When the sun paints the sky in the west

Stand for a few moments beside me

And remember only my best

Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 27, 2020.
