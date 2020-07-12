Boerne - Eldon Leroy Carmine of Boerne, Texas, passed away on June 23, 2020. He was born on March 22, 1934, to Owen and Rena Carmine of Elk Creek, Nebraska. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Shirley Carmine. He is also survived by his one daughter and son-in-law, Jean Ann and Dr. Kurt Mackie, of Boerne, Texas; four grandchildren and one great grandchild. Eldon's family would like to thank their family and friends for their thoughts and prayers during his lengthy battle through Alzheimer's.
A memorial service will be held in Falls City, Nebraska, at a later date. The family requests that any contributions or memorials be made to St. Helena's Church at 410 N. Main St., P.O. Box 1765, Boerne, Texas 78006 or to a charity of choice
. To leave condolences for the family and to view a video of Eldon's life, visit www.ebensberger-fisher.com
