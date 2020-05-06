McAllen - On May 4, 2020, Elena Espinosa joined her husband, Pilar Espinosa, in heaven. She was born on April 19, 1918 in a small ranch near Harlingen, TX.



Elena was a stay at home mom who raised 11 children. She devoted her life to her family and her Catholic faith. She was very proud and honored to be one of the first women extraordinary ministers at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. In her later years, she received several recognitions for her volunteer hours at a local hospital.



Elena is survived by her children, Magdalena (Jose) Hernandez, Alberto, Lucia Gutierrez, Rosa Nelda (Rey) Maldonado, Pilar Jr, Juan Manuel, Jose Francisco (Estela), Fernando (Lili), Alejandro (Petra), Ramon, and Graciela (Peter) Garza . She is also survived by 30 grandchildren, 64 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren and her sister, Esmeralda Cabrera. Besides her husband, she was also preceded in death by her grandchildren, Rick Hernandez, Pilar Alberto Espinosa, and Robert Gutierrez Jr, and her son in law, Roberto Gutierrez.



Elena will be laid to rest next to her husband at Mont Meta Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be son, Ramon Espinosa, grandsons, Miguel Manuel Espinosa, Gabriel Cristobal Espinosa and Javier Marcos Espinosa, and great grandsons, Gabriel Cristobal Jr and Isaiah Ezequiel Molina. Due to the current restrictions, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date when family and friends can attend.



Elena was dearly loved by her family and will be missed. Adios Mamacita, que Dios la bendiga y la Virgen la acompane.







