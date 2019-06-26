San Benito/Harlingen, TX - Eleno M. Garza, of Harlingen/San Benito, Texas passed away with his daughters and grandchildren by his side on June 22, 2019.



He lived a long life. His great-great-grandchildren Ryan Anthony Garcia, Maverick Elias, and Matthew Paul Gonzalez Jr. brought a special joy to his life.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Marcos and Adelaida M. Garza; his first wife, Petra; and second wife, Roberta.



Surviving him are his daughters: Virginia Beth (+Guadalupe P. Hernandez), Maria (Pedro) Segura, Lollie (Primitivo) Zamorano; grandchildren: Florestella H. Cortez, Irma H. (Eli) Villarreal, Guadalupe Hernandez Jr., Sergio Segura, Sandra Infante, Johnny Zamorano, and Diana.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home in San Benito, Texas.



A funeral mass will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at St. Theresa Catholic Church in San Benito, Texas. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park in La Feria, Texas.



Serving as pallbearers: Guadalupe Hernandez Jr., Daniel Lorenzo Cortez, Elias Villarreal, Matthew Paul Gonzalez, Johnny and Primitivo Zamorano. Honorary pallbearers are Ryan Anthony Garcia and Jayden Zamorano.



Published in Valley Morning Star on June 26, 2019