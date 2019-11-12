Home

Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
Graveside service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
El Ranchito Cemetery
Elias Bazan


1929 - 2019
Elias Bazan Obituary
Olmito - Elias Bazan 90, of Olmito entered into rest Sunday, November 10, 2019. He is preceded in death by a daughter, Gracie Delgado; son, Richard Bazan and the mother of his children, Porfiria Rodriguez Bazan.

Elias is survived by his loving family; his wife, Maria Bazan; 6 children, Raul Bazan, Ramiro Bazan, Roy Bazan, Juan Bazan, Maria Bazan, Maximinia Rodriguez; 18 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Visitation will begin today (Tuesday) at 12:00 noon until 9:00 PM and a rosary will be at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2019 with a Graveside Service at 2:00 PM at El Ranchito Cemetery.

Funeral services are under the direction of Rudy Garza Funeral Home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Nov. 12, 2019
