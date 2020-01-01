|
Harlingen - Elias Mares, 97, of Harlingen passed away peacefully on December 29, 2019. Elias; WWII Veteran was with the 338th engineer regiment. He was awarded the campaign medal with two bronze stars, WWII victory medal, meritorious unit award; good conduct medal with an honorable discharge. He is survived by his children: Elias (Hermila) Jr, Eva (Danny) Trejo, Amado (Eloisa), Frank (Terry). Elias is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 1 pm to 9 pm with a rosary at 6 pm at Funeraria del Angel in Mission. Funeral service will be held at 8:30 am, Friday, January 3, 2020 at Funeraria del Angel of Mission. Interment will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veteran Cemetery in Mission. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel of Mission.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jan. 1, 2020