Eliborio Cano
Eliborio "Livo" Cano


1934 - 2019
Eliborio "Livo" Cano Obituary
Harlingen - Eliborio Cano 'Livo', age 85, entered into eternal life Wednesday July 24, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was a native of Rio Hondo, Texas born July 22, 1934 to Fernando Cano and Antonia Jimenez Lopez.

He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Juanita P. Cano, three sons and eight daughters, Sylvia Nelly Salas (Jose), Eliborio Fernando Cano, Edna Iris Martinez, Diana Irene Hernandez (Macario), Ramiro Nicanor Cano, Myrna Norma Garza (Rogelio), Olga Delfina Cano, Nora Melva Garcia (Daniel), Zulema Ursula Garcia (Fermin), Dolores Georgia Cano and Omar Uvaldo Cano, 29 Grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, 4 sisters, 7 brothers all of Bakersfield, CA and 1 in Lamont, CA. He is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Eliborio is preceded in death by his parents, Fernando and Antonia J. Lopez, 3 brothers, Pablo, Guadalupe and Fernando Cano Jr. and also a sister, Diana Cano.

Visitation will be held on Sunday July 28, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a prayer of the Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm Sunday evening. Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be held in on Monday July 29, 2019 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church. Interment will follow to Mont Meta Memorial Park Cemetery, San Benito.

Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Jesse Bobby Garza, Eliborio Cano, Augustine Fermin Garcia, Omar Cano, Macario Hernandez III, Jesse Salas, Guadalupe Cano and Eric Foale.
Published in Valley Morning Star on July 27, 2019
