Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Elida Arismendi


1933 - 2019
Elida Arismendi Obituary
Rio Hondo - Elida Arismendi 86, of Rio Hondo went to be with her Lord Sunday. She was born September 11, 2019 to Policarpo and Eulalia Arismendi in Rio Hondo.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Eloisa Salas and Herminia Galvez and brothers, Policarpo and Andres Arismendi.

Elida is survived by her brother, Vicente Arismendi and numerous nieces and nephews and friends.

Visitation will begin Tuesday, from 12-9PM and a prayer service will be at 7PM. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, September 18, 2019 with a chapel service at 1PM and burial will follow at Mont Meta Cemetery.

Honored to serve as pallbearers will family members.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sept. 17, 2019
