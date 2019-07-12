Services Rudy Garza Funeral Home 236 South Ohio Mercedes , TX 78570 (956) 565-1175 Resources More Obituaries for Elida Trevino Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Elida (Ely) Trevino

1939 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Buda Texas/Mercedes Texas - Elida "Ely" Trevino, aged 79, died peacefully at home on July 6, 2019 in Austin, Texas. Ely was born August 18, 1939, in Mercedes, Texas, and was one of nine children born to Manuel Trevino and Hortencia Garcia who immigrated to the United States from Mexico in 1926.



Ely grew up surrounded by eight siblings and although the second youngest, was the most mature and the one they all sought advice from. She cherished her parents and chose to live with them and care for them as they became older. She was intelligent, hardworking, and dedicated to her profession, family, friends, and God in the Catholic Church.



Ely graduated from Mercedes High School in 1958. She was very involved in planning, organizing and hosting her Class of '58 High School Reunions. The last reunion she attended was in 2008 where she enjoyed catching up with many former high school classmates.



In 1959 she began working as an accountant at Van Burkleo, Powell, Davis, and Company, a CPA firm in Weslaco, Texas. It was often said that she made work fun, kept everyone organized, and was first class. She was an employee with integrity. She always made long-lasting friendships with those she worked with. Ely also brought in a teenage niece or two to work a summer job. One niece even followed in Ely's footsteps and became an accountant at a CPA firm. Ely had high standards and inspired all those around her to be a better version of themselves. Ely retired from Van Burkleo in 2007. As one of her former coworkers stated, "She was my beautiful friend never changing!! Miss you Ely. Behave in heaven!!"



Ely was very dedicated to her family, especially her nieces and nephews, and was a favorite among all of them. She was known to teach them how to drive for the first time, letting them drive her GTO, imparting valuable lessons such as "never brake on the highway" and "give it the gas." She loved entertaining her nieces and nephews, spending quality time with them, taking them on trips, out to eat, shopping, to the movies, you name it.



She was like a mother to her niece Lauri Trevino Bonavita, "Chachi," whom she helped raise. She made sure that Lauri had every opportunity in life. She loved her like her very own. She enjoyed visiting Lauri in Austin and had moved there to live with Lauri and her husband Nick a couple of years ago.



Ely lived her entire life with her parents and her sister Angelina "Angie" Trevino. She was so devoted to her parents and sister. Anything her parents desired she would make happen and was always supportive of her sister Angie. She often drove her parents to Linares, Nuevo Leon, Mexico to spend time with her maternal grandmother and a beloved niece. Ely and her sister Angie were two peas in a pod and never left each other's side and took care of each other. They were also the primary care-givers for their parents, Manuel "Papa Mel" and Hortencia "Mama Tencha," until their passing.



Ely worked hard and knew how to have fun. She regularly watched her favorite novellas, the Seinfeld comedy show, and was an avid, die-hard fan of the Dallas Cowboys, to her frequent consternation. She excelled at baking, making deserts, and beverages for parties. Her recipes will be treasured by her family. She also liked to travel to Michigan, Canada, California, and in between, taking family to Niagara Falls in Canada, Cedar Point in Ohio, Universal Studios and Disneyland in California, Yosemite National Park in California, just to name a few. She also liked gardening with her mother and her sister, Angie.



Ely is preceded in death by her parents, Manuel and Hortencia Trevino, her brother Manuel Trevino Jr., her sisters Eva Ruelas, Elma De La Fuente, Emma Flores, Juany Espinoza, and Angie Trevino. Ely is survived by her sister Jeannie Zavala of Mercedes, Tx., brother Mario Trevino of El Paso, Tx., niece Lauri Trevino Bonavita and her husband Nick Bonavita of Buda, Tx., as well as 28 nieces and nephews and their families.



There will be a visitation at Rudy Garza Funeral Home in Mercedes, Texas on July 12, 2019 starting at 11am with a Rosary at 7pm. On Saturday, July 13, 2019 there will be a funeral mass at 10am at Rudy Garza Funeral Home in Mercedes followed by interment at Our Lady of Mercy Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her name to Hospice Austin at 4107 Spicewood Springs Rd. #100, Austin, Tx., 78759, 1-800-445-3261, [email protected] or Sacred Heart Church, 920 Anacuitas Street, Mercedes, TX. 78570.



Ely loved everyone else much more than she loved herself and would have wanted all of us not to mourn her loss but rather celebrate her life. She was an extraordinary person who lived in God's grace and has joined her family in Heaven. Published in Valley Morning Star on July 12, 2019