San Benito, Texas - Elida S. Villarreal, 99, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. She was born on July 2, 1921 to the late Alfonso and Carmen Aguirre Salinas in San Benito, Texas.
Elida was a proud graduate of San Benito High School and a die-hard Greyhound football fan.
Preceding her in death were her parents, her husband Jose T. Villarreal, her daughter Carmen, and her sister Virginia Carrera.
Left to cherish her memory are her children Mary Lou (Ray) Saldana, Joe (Alice) Villarreal, Diana (Arturo) Farias, Minerva (Onesimo) Lopez, and Peter (Alicia) Villarreal. Elida also leaves behind 19 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and 5 great great-grandchildren.
Elida's family will receive friends and relatives on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at San Benito Funeral Home. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 7 o'clock on Thursday evening. (The recitation of the Holy Rosary service may be viewed online by visiting Elida S. Villarreal's tribute page at www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
.) A graveside service will take place on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Mont Meta Memorial Park.