Mercedes - It is with a Heavy Heart that we announce of the passing of our Beloved Elisa Presas, 83, on May 21, 2020 at her residence. She now joins her Father Francisco Perales, her mother Herminia Padilla and her children Maria Presas, Gloria Presas, Guadalupe Presas Jr. and Ramon Presas in Heaven.



In life she leaves behind sons and daughters: Josie Ramirez, Oralia Mena, Sanjuanita Presas, Raul Presas, Reynaldo Presas, Enrique Presas and Rosario Presas; brothers and sisters: Irene de la Garza, Roberto Perales, Alfonso Perales, and Guadalupe Leal . She also leaves behind several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Thank you for the years you gave us and the memories left behind. We will miss you dearly.



Viewing will be on Monday, May 25, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a rosary to be prayed at 5:00 p.m. Graveside service on Tuesday May 26, 2020 at Ebony Grove Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. Please go directly to cemetery for burial. Arrangements have been entrusted to Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX.



