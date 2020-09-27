Harlingen. - Elisa S. Sanchez, daughter of Tomas Salazar and Trinidad Cardoza, took her first breath in Sharyland, Texas on September 7, 1934 and breathed her last breath in Harlingen, Texas on September 22, 2020. In her 86 years of celebrating life, she was blessed with an adoring husband, Rogelio O. Sanchez, Sr. and three children: Rogelio O. Sanchez, Jr. (Diana V. Garza), Sylvia Sanchez Cranfill (Michael), Robert Sanchez, nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, one brother and two sisters, Manuel Salazar, Herminia Vargas and Elvira Rodriguez. She is survived by brothers Ernesto and Tomas Salazar, Jr., and sister Guadalupe Leal.
Her greatest mission in life was undoubtedly making sure that everyone she loved felt it to the core. She made sure that her husband felt her support, her children felt her encouragement, her grandchildren felt her kindness, and her parents, brothers, and sisters felt her love for family. She was not a woman of wealth, privilege, or high education yet she did not allow her lack of social means keep her from bravely finding a job when women in the workforce were few; then later, becoming chief partner to her husband as they ran a successful auto parts business together. She was a determined woman that instilled her self-confidence, her generosity, and her ability to pursue her dreams in each of her children.
Elisa, as with too many senior adults, suffered with Alzheimer's disease in her advanced years. With the support of her loving husband, along with her son Roy Jr. and his wife Diana, and the tender care of her provider Regina Bermudez, she was able to live the most trying years of her life in the comfort of her home, and the company of her loving family.
Her love and enduring energy will be forever missed.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday October 3, 2020 at 1:00 pm -4:00 pm at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home in La Feria, Tx.
