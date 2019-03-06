San Benito - Elizabeth D. Rodriguez 61 passed away Monday, March 4, 2019. She was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on March 30, 1957 to Silverio & Maria Eva De La Cruz.



Elizabeth was retired from Texas Health and Human Services and had a love for baking.



She is preceded in death by her husband Daniel Rodriguez, parents Silverio & Maria Eva De La Cruz, sister: Emilia De La Cruz and two brothers: Carlos De La Cruz and David De La Cruz.



Left to cherish her memory will be her children: Esteban (Priscilla) Rodriguez, Erick Rodriguez, and Lisa (Cesar) Reyna. Her grandchildren: Layla Rodriguez, Katelynn Rodriguez, Ethan Rodriguez, Kraven Rodriguez, Lareyna Rodriguez, and Allyson Rodriguez; her aunt Agapita Loera; siblings: Esperanza Martinez, Rudy De la Cruz, Gloria De La Cruz (sister in-law), Stella Martinez, and Robert De La Cruz.



Special thanks and gratitude to Angel Care Homes, Janice Robinson and all the staff who helped and cared for our loving mother.



Visitation will be Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. at San Benito Funeral Home. Visitation will continue on Thursday, March 7th from 8:00 a.m. to service time. Funeral Service will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at San Benito Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park



Honored to serve as pallbearers are Erick Rodriguez, Joel Rodriguez, David Rodriguez, Joey Rodriguez, Rene Gonzalez, and Tommy De La Rosa



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, TX 78586. (956) 361-9192 www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 6, 2019