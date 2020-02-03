Home

Heavenly Grace Funeral Home
26873 N. White Ranch Road
La Feria, TX 78559
(956) 797-5614
Eloisa C. Reyna


1933 - 2020
Eloisa C. Reyna Obituary
Harlingen - Eloisa C. Reyna, 86 was called home by the Lord on Saturday, February 01, 2020.

Elosia was an Extraordinary Minister of the Holy Eucharist she lived her life to serve the church and her family. She also enjoyed gardening.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Manuel Reyna, Parents Andres and Manuela Cantu, Sisters Nieves Cantu and Berta Ortega, Sons, Ruben C. Reyna and Raymundo Reyna, Granddaughter, Jaycee Reyna.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Raul Reyna (Lety), Rene Reyna (Lupe), Manuel Reyna Jr. (Yolanda), Ralph Reyna (Melissa), Elisia Gonzales (Ernesto), Elvia Reyna, Elida R. Gonzales (Daniel), Mary Alcantara (Fernando), Maria (Mercy) Gaona (Juan). She is also survived by numerous Grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Visitation will take place at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home, in La Feria on Tuesday February 04, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm with Holy Rosary to be prayed at 7:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday February 05, 2020 at 10:00 am at Queen of Peace Catholic Church where services will conclude.

Special thanks to her caregivers Laura, Gloria and Angie. Ronnie Martinez and the Ray of Light Staff.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 3, 2020
