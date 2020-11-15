Harlingen - Eloisa Valdez Garcia, 90, of Harlingen died on Tuesday November 10th, 2020 of natural causes. She was born in Pharr, Texas on September 16, 1930. Her parents were Gregorio Salazar and Adela Vega. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Rogelio Garcia. She is also survived by her children, Jesus Valdez, Pedro Valdez and Dr. Adela Valdez. She was preceded in death by her late spouse, Juan Valdez, her sons, Juan Manuel Hernandez Sr and Ruben Valdez. She leaves behind multiple grandchildren, great grandchildren and great- great grandchildren.She will be lovingly remembered as a strong resilient woman who despite many tragedies and obstacles, forged her family forward. At 28 years old, she was widowed and was the sole provider of 5 young children. Being adopted, she had no family members other than her husband's family in Mexico. Basically alone, she worked hard and saved her pennies to assure her children were provided for. She loved education, and as an adult pursued night school to get her GED.She loved to wear brightly colored clothes, long hanging earrings, was somewhat unconventional and loved to travel. In order to travel, she would save the little she made, and always found a way to travel somewhere for her birthday. She traveled to Cancun, Puerto Vallarta, Hermosillo, Vera Cruz, Oaxaca, Baja California, Acapulco, Puerto Rico, New York, Denver, Hawaii and Alaska to name a few.Many of us will hold dear the many cards and thank you notes she mailed to us for the little things we did for her. She was forever grateful for her family.We will miss her greatly and her legacy will live on forever in our hearts and minds, as we cherish the memories and try to emulate her strength and tenacity. The family will be planning a memorial service at a later date.