Eloy Trinidad Gomez Sr.


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eloy Trinidad Gomez Sr. Obituary
La Feria - Eloy Trinidad Gomez, Sr. 66, of La Feria entered into rest. He is preceded in death by his beloved son Eli Gomez and his parents, Jose and Nieves Gomez.

Eloy is survived by his loving wife, Eufemia Gomez; daughter, Michelle G. Vela; son, Eloy (Stephanie) Gomez, Jr.; six grandchildren, Alondra, Belisa, Adan, Elize, Danielle and Eloy Eli. He is also survived by his siblings, Jose, Roberto, Hector, Ismael, Esperanza Vera, Consuelo Sauceda and nieces and nephews, Rachel, Benny, Tommy and Jennifer Flores.

Visitation will be held at the Rudy Garza Palms Chapel in La Feria from 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm and a prayer service will begin at 7:00 pm. Services will conclude at the funeral home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on May 24, 2019
