Elpidio Garza Flores.
1936 - 2020
Mercedes/Harlingen - Mercedes/Harlingen - Elpidio "Pete" Garza Flores, 84, passed away at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen, TX on September 14, 2020.

Surviving him are 3 daughters: B Belinda Kudlo, Billiana Flores Garcia, Ernestina Flores; 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild; 6 brothers: Gil Armando Flores, Armin Flores, Humberto Flores, Esmerigildo Flores, Reynaldo Flores, Oscar Flores.

Also surviving him is his extended family Juanita R, her children and grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents Gil and Antonio G. Flores; 3 sisters Maria Magdalena Flores, Jovita Jones, Arcelia Flores.

Pete and his 6 brothers are proud Veterans of the United States Armed Forces. We thank him for his honorable service in the United States Air Force.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Ebony Grove Cemetery in Mercedes, TX. He will be laid to rest in the Flores family plot.

Published in Valley Morning Star on Sep. 24, 2020.
