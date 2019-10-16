|
Harlingen - Elva C Riojas, age 71, of Harlingen, Texas has gone to be in the presence of the Lord on Monday October 14, 2019. Elva was born August 17, 1948 in Mercedes, TX.
Elva is survived by her husband of 46 years, Raul Riojas Sr.; son Raul (Patricia) Riojas Jr.; son Jason (Lynne) Riojas; and daughter Sonia (Stephen) Parker; brother Humberto Cano, sister Esmeralda Martell, brother Ruben Cano and sister Ilda Cano. Elva also leaves behind 5 grandchildren; Raul Joaquin Riojas, Adyson Riley Parker, Amelia Elizabeth Riojas, Jaylyn Elise Riojas and Reed Mitchell Parker II. Elva also leaves behind numerous nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces. Elva touched many lives she will forever be missed.
Visitation for Elva will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home, Rosary at 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass will occur Friday, October 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Harlingen, TX burial to follow at Restlawn.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.heavenlygracergv.com for the Riojas family.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 16, 2019