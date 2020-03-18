|
Santa Maria - Elvia Gonzalez Davila , 68 years old, of Santa Maria, Texas, passed away in Harlingen Texas on Monday March 16, 2020. Elvia was born November 24, 1951 to Antonio and Cecilia Gonzalez of Santa Maria.
Elvia was a caring and loving mother. She enjoyed a fruitful career as a social worker for Su Clinica and Texas HHSC, helping hundreds of people throughout her lifetime.
She was married to her late husband Benito Davila Jr. for 27 years. She is survived by her two sons, Benito Antonio Davila III and Steven Daniel Davila. She also leaves behind her sister Linda Gonzalez Prado, and many nieces and nephews who will all miss her dearly.
Visitation will be held Thursday March 19 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Rosary at 7:00 pm at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home in La Feria, Texas. Funeral services will follow on Friday March 20 at 10:00 am at St. Frances Xavier's in La Feria, Texas.
The family extends their deepest gratitude to all who have supported Elvia throughout her lifetime.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 18, 2020