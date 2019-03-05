San Benito - Elvira C. Guerra 93, of San Benito entered into Heaven Sunday, March 3, 2019. She was born June 23, 1925 to Frank and Elvira Corkill in San Benito. She is preceded in death by her sons; Rene and Rolando Guerra; grandson, Michael Guerra and grand-daughter, Crystal Guerra.



She is survived by her loving husband, Rodolfo Guerra; 5 children, Ray (+Laura) Guerra, Richard Guerra, Minerva Sturgill, Norma Guerra and Grace (Rick) Aguirre; 22 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She is also is also survived by 2 sisters, Irma Tamez and Viola Gonzales; brother, Ruben Corkill and brother-in-law, Hector F. Guerra.



Visitation will begin today (Tuesday) from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 1:30 pm at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home and interment will follow to Mont Meta Cemetery.



Elvira was a woman of faith and the heart of the Guerra family. We were truly blessed with such a kindhearted and loving mother and grandmother. She was loved, is missed and will always be cherished.



Funeral services are under the direction of Rudy Garza Funeral Home. Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary