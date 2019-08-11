|
|
Harlingen - Elvira G. Chavarria 90, of Harlingen was called home August 8, 2019. She was born October 30, 1928 in St. Paul, MN to Thomas and Rosa Gonzales.
She was a longtime member of the First Latin Assembly of God Church where she actively served in the Women's and Children's Ministries.
She is preceded in death by her husband Adan Chavarria and her parents.
Elvira leaves behind to cherish her memory; seven children, Ruth Chavarria Ruiz, Adam Chavarria, Angelita Banda, Robert Chavarria, Andrew Chavarria, Rebecca Landrum, Rose Quaale and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and a service will begin at 6:30 PM. Funeral services will be held Monday, departing the Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 9:30 AM for a 10:00 AM service at First Latin Assembly of God Church; 221 E. Lincoln Ave. in Harlingen and a private burial will follow.
Funeral services are under the direction of Rudy Garza Funeral Home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 11, 2019