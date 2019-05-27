Harlingen - Elvira Lopez Rodriguez, age 85, of Harlingen, TX formerly of Calumet City, IL. passed away Saturday May 25, 2019.



She raised her family in Calumet City, IL for 40 yrs & retired to her hometown of Harlingen. She was a loving and caring wife and mother and grandmother and great grandmother and also numerous nieces and nephews. She also loved to paint and sew. She will truly be missed by all that loved her.



She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Enrique, daughter Rita Rodriguez Schaab, son Henry Enrique (Evelyn Medina) Rodriguez Jr., grandchildren Steven Schaab, Tara Schaab, Jonathan (Sheena) Rodriguez, Zoraida Rodriguez and Amelia C. Medina. Elvira also leaves behind 3 great grandchildren, Melina, Jonathan, Mayzee; 2 sisters, Carmen Herdman, Isabel Ortiz and 4 brothers, Roberto Lopez, Francisco Lopez, Alejandro Lopez, Alfredo Lopez ( Cruz).



Elvira was preceded in death by son, Johnny Jesus Rodriguez, sister, Amelia Rios, and her mother Antonia M. Lopez.



Visitation will be held at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home on May 28, 2019 from 1:00 pm - 9:00 pm rosary at 7:00 pm. Funeral Service will be at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home on Wednesday May 29, 2019 at 10:00 am burial to proceed to Heavenly Grace Memorial Park. Published in Valley Morning Star on May 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary