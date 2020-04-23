|
|
Harlingen, TX - Elvira R. Stone, 71 of Harlingen, Texas, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020. She was born October 8, 1948 in San Benito, Texas.
A graduate of Pan American University who then went on to be a teacher for nearly 35 years with the San Benito School District. While with the San Benito School District she was voted Teacher of the Year in 1997 and 2006. She was also named a Wal-Mart Teacher of the Year. In 2016, she retired from teaching and became a stay at home great-grandmother. She loved children and took great joy in her profession. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was funny, smart, and had a smile that could light up a room.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Rita Villarreal; her sister, Margarita Reyes; and her grandparents, Juan and Teresa Villarreal.
Elvira is survived by her daughter, Gabriella Nadine Maokinday (Joseph); her grandchildren, Sabrina Garcia, Stephanie Garcia Hernandez (Justin); and Clyde McDowell. She is also survived by her great-grandson, Fox Malacara.
A private service will be held.
You may sign the online guestbook and send words of comfort or sympathy cards to the family of Elvira R. Stone at: www.thomaegarza.com.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and Crematory, 395 S. Sam Houston Blvd., San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 23, 2020