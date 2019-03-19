|
Harlingen - 7/14/28 - 3/04/19 Celebrating the life and legacy of a beloved sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother, Elvira Renaud Aguilar. Long life resident of Harlingen, Texas. Active member of "The Guatalupana" church group of "Our Lady of Assumption" church. A wonderful cook and baker. Proceeded in death by her Father and Mother, BG and Consuelo Renaud and her brother, BG Renaud Jr. Survived by her sisters and brother, Estrella De Los Santos, Conchita Shae, and Francisco G. Renaud. She is also survived by her children and their spouses, Dianne and Joe Gutierrez, Henry and Gloria Aguilar, Pam and Lupe Barron, Michael E. Aguilar, Consuelo and Wayne Campbell, Belinda and Al Munoz, Brenda and Joe Garza, Michelle and James Tussey.
