TRINITY FUNERAL CHAPEL - HARLINGEN
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
Emilio Gonzales
Emilio "Lito" Gonzales


1960 - 2020
Emilio "Lito" Gonzales Obituary
La Feria, TX - Emilio "Lito" Gonzales Sr., age 60, went home to be with the Lord Friday April 24, 2020. He was born January 19, 1960 to Ramon and Alicia B. Gonzales Sr. in Harlingen, TX. Emilio was a good man, very much loved and respected in the Harlingen, Santa Rosa and La Feria communities and made many friends across the United States. He had an infectious sense of humor and never met a stranger. He was a truck driver by trade and traveled the 50 states with his beloved wife Dora. Emilio had a heart of gold who was always there to help in any way he was able. He was a man of his word, a man of integrity full of life and love and compassion for others. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and biggest fan of all his children and grandchildren. He will be sorely missed.

Emilio leaves to cherish his wonderful memory his loving and devoted wife, Dora Alicia Gonzales, his children, Emilio (Kelly) Gonzales, Jesse (Vanessa) Gonzales, Freddy (Linda) Gonzales, Christopher Gonzales, Pedro Lopez Jr. P.J. (Melissa), Luis Lopez (Louie) (Michelle), and Little Chris Christopher Lopez (Stacey); 28 Grandchildren, 1 great grandson, Carlos Adonis Zepeda, former spouse, Velma Castaneda, two brothers, Raymond (Elvira) Gonzalez Jr. Lupe Rosie) Lopez, three sisters, Rosa Betancourt, Mary Alice Chavez (Erasmo), Adela Gonzalez (Juan). He is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ramon and Alicia B. Gonzalez, Brothers, Samuel Cavazos, Frankie Ramos, Ramon Gonzalez, Sister, Rosa Gonzalez and a nephew, Erasmo (Lamo) Gonzalez.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday April 29, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Chapel Service will be held on Thursday April 30, 2020 at 10:00 am with Pastor Dr. Manuel Espinoza of RGV Collective Church officiating . Interment will follow to Heavenly Grace Memorial Park Cemetery, La Feria.

Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Emilio Gonzales Jr., Jesse Gonzales, Freddy Gonzales, Pedro Lopez Jr., Luis Lopez, Christopher Lopez Raymond Gonzalez III and Ricky Gonzalez. Honorary pallbearers will be Raymond Gonzalez Jr., Lupe Lopez, Sonny Ayala, Kyle Seelhorst, Mario Garza and Sam Cavazos.

Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, Texas 78550.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 29, 2020
