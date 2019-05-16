Home

Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, May 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church
Burial
Following Services
Restlawn Memorial Park
Emma A. Barboza Obituary
Harlingen - Emma A. Barboza, 87, of Harlingen, TX entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. She was born on July 1, 1931 in San Benito, TX to the late Jose Maria Almaguer and Eulalia Tamez Almaguer. She is also preceded in death by her siblings Lupe Almaguer, Eva A. Moya, Jose J. Almaguer and Anzelma Nanes.

Her parents had a photography business named Monterrey Studio in Harlingen. She was a beautiful, loving, caring, independent and strong woman. She enjoyed traveling, gardening and enjoyed life to the fullest. She will be missed greatly by all her family and friends.

She is survived by her sons and daughters Estella Barboza, Adan Barboza, Jr., Rosa E. Rodriguez, Corina Keller and Jose R. Barboza; her grandchildren Joseph A. Rosalez, Cindy R. De Los Santos, Nancy R. Herbert, Blanca Barboza and Sandra R. Pinon; 9 great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; her brothers Jesus Almaguer, Cesar Almaguer, Rene Almaguer and Oscar Almaguer; numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held in the Rudy Garza Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 1:00 pm-9:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church with burial to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park.
Published in Valley Morning Star on May 16, 2019
