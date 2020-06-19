Emma C. Garcia
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Emma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harlingen - Emma Caballero Garcia passed peacefully at the age of 65. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her in her struggle through sudden illness and ultimately gave her peace.

She was born February 13, 1955 to Pedro Caballero, Sr. and Elvira Cantu Caballero Riojas.

Emma is preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her husband of 40 years, Julian Garcia III; her children, Julian Garcia IV (Cassandra), Jon Christopher Garcia, Victoria Alyz Garcia; her siblings, Pedro Caballero, Jr. (Norma), Enedelia Garcia (George), Juan Riojas (Cindy), Jose Riojas (Iliana); her grandchildren, Ella and Ava Garcia, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Emma spent most of her years in Harlingen, TX with her loving husband, and children. She had so many family members and friends that loved her, adored her, and will forever miss her beautiful soul. She was a devout member of Queen of Peace Catholic Community, where she served as a confirmation teacher, marriage preparation sponsor, and Eucharistic Minister. She was also passionately involved in A.C.T.S., Marriage Encounter, and numerous volunteer activities.

Emma worked at Su Clinica for 41 years, where she retired in 2016. Since her retirement she enjoyed traveling the world with her husband and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

A viewing will be held at Rudy Garza Funeral Home in Harlingen, TX on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 12:00 pm until 9:00 pm with religious services starting at 6:00 pm. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Emma's life.

Funeral Services will conclude Saturday night. Wearing your face mask is required.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved