Harlingen - Emma Caballero Garcia passed peacefully at the age of 65. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her in her struggle through sudden illness and ultimately gave her peace.She was born February 13, 1955 to Pedro Caballero, Sr. and Elvira Cantu Caballero Riojas.Emma is preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her husband of 40 years, Julian Garcia III; her children, Julian Garcia IV (Cassandra), Jon Christopher Garcia, Victoria Alyz Garcia; her siblings, Pedro Caballero, Jr. (Norma), Enedelia Garcia (George), Juan Riojas (Cindy), Jose Riojas (Iliana); her grandchildren, Ella and Ava Garcia, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.Emma spent most of her years in Harlingen, TX with her loving husband, and children. She had so many family members and friends that loved her, adored her, and will forever miss her beautiful soul. She was a devout member of Queen of Peace Catholic Community, where she served as a confirmation teacher, marriage preparation sponsor, and Eucharistic Minister. She was also passionately involved in A.C.T.S., Marriage Encounter, and numerous volunteer activities.Emma worked at Su Clinica for 41 years, where she retired in 2016. Since her retirement she enjoyed traveling the world with her husband and loved spending time with her grandchildren.A viewing will be held at Rudy Garza Funeral Home in Harlingen, TX on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 12:00 pm until 9:00 pm with religious services starting at 6:00 pm. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Emma's life.Funeral Services will conclude Saturday night. Wearing your face mask is required.