Raymondville/Weatherford - Emma Ross, born August 29, 1924 in Bryan, Texas passed away on September 20, 2020 in Weatherford, Texas at the age of 96.In 1948 she married Vincent Leroy Ross and together they had one child, Donald Leroy Ross; both precede her in death.She served as the Willacy County Tax Collector for 23 years and after retirement enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.She is survived by her grandson, Jarrod (Heather) Ross their children, Emma, Vincie and Omri granddaughter, Kalani Hardee and her children, Jackson and Jordan; grandson, Kendal Ross and his son Lance.; daughter-in-law, Gaye Ross, her daughter, Alexandria ( Joe) Lupercio and their children, Sandra and Oscar Lupercio; and her daughter, Basalisa (Danny) Pardo and their children Alexis and Eliza Noyola and several nieces and nephews in the Bryan area.Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Duddlesten Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Raymondville Memorial Cemetery, Raymondville, Texas.Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Duddlesten Funeral Home, 604 W. Hidalgo Ave., Raymondville, Texas.