1/1
Emma Lee Ross
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymondville/Weatherford - Emma Ross, born August 29, 1924 in Bryan, Texas passed away on September 20, 2020 in Weatherford, Texas at the age of 96.

In 1948 she married Vincent Leroy Ross and together they had one child, Donald Leroy Ross; both precede her in death.

She served as the Willacy County Tax Collector for 23 years and after retirement enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her grandson, Jarrod (Heather) Ross their children, Emma, Vincie and Omri granddaughter, Kalani Hardee and her children, Jackson and Jordan; grandson, Kendal Ross and his son Lance.; daughter-in-law, Gaye Ross, her daughter, Alexandria ( Joe) Lupercio and their children, Sandra and Oscar Lupercio; and her daughter, Basalisa (Danny) Pardo and their children Alexis and Eliza Noyola and several nieces and nephews in the Bryan area.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Duddlesten Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Raymondville Memorial Cemetery, Raymondville, Texas.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Duddlesten Funeral Home, 604 W. Hidalgo Ave., Raymondville, Texas.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duddlesten Funeral Home
604 W Hidalgo Ave
Raymondville, TX 78580
(956) 689-2151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Duddlesten Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved