Emma (Rodriguez) Quiroga


1932 - 2019
Emma (Rodriguez) Quiroga Obituary
Santa Rosa - Santa Rosa - Emma Rodriguez Quiroga 87, of Santa Rosa, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Arturo Quiroga and son, Fernando Quiroga.

Emma is survived by her daughters, Estella (Pedro) Ruiz, Leticia Ramirez, Sylvia (Oscar) Gonzalez, and Bertha (+Nano) Quiroga; sons, Arturo Quiroga, Jr. and Ricardo (Onie) Quiroga; 19 grandchildren and 58 great grandchildren; numerous relatives and a host of friends.

Visitation will begin Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 1:00 pm until 9:00 pm and a rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held Monday, July 15, 2019 departing the Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 9:20 am for a 10:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Catholic Church and interment will follow at Santo Nombre Cemetery.
Published in Valley Morning Star on July 14, 2019
